Roseville police warn of scammers claiming to be collecting donations for officer injured in shooting

ROSEVILLE – Roseville police warning the public about scammers trying to make money off an injured officer.

Police say people are claiming that they're collecting donations for the California Highway Patrol officer involved in last week's shootout at Mahany Park.

A 35-year-old gunman, Eric James Abril, took two innocent victims hostage – shooting and killing one and injuring the other. The officer was also hurt in the shooting.

The Roseville Police Department says there are no legitimate fundraising efforts for the officer, who was released from the hospital hours after the shooting.

James MacEgan, 72, was identified as the hostage killed. His wife was the other hostage who was hurt.

Abril was arraigned on four charges – murder, attempted murder of a peace officer, aggravated kidnapping causing bodily harm or death, and possession of a firearm by a felon – on Monday.

Police urge people to contact their dispatch center if they're approached by people asking for donations about the shooting.