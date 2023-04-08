Investigators, suspect's neighbors piece together full scene of Roseville shooting

ROSEVILLE -- Investigators returned to Mahany Park Friday afternoon to canvas the area behind the baseball fields as part of the ongoing investigation into Thursday's shooting in Roseville

CBS13 was the first to report the suspect in that shooting, 35-year-old Eric James Abril, has a lengthy criminal history and a history of running from police. CHP sources confirmed a team from their investigative service unit was serving a search warrant Thursday for Abril's car and home, related to a felony investigation into a February highway shooting.

Abril went to Mahany Park when officers attempted to serve the warrant.

Evidence markers at Mahany Park show where bullets grazed tree trunks and the light post.



Look at how close these marks are to the batting cages where a 13 and 14 yr old told me they saw the suspect fall. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/yDiPNrNikJ — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) April 8, 2023

Nearly two miles away, in a Roseville neighborhood, neighbors also saw multiple officers with guns drawn at a home where Abril is believed to have lived recently.

The home belonged to his mother, but neighbors say the Abril family kept to themselves.

Neighbors didn't realize the police presence in their neighborhood was connected to the police presence at Mahany Park at the same time.

"They swooped that house … they started out like that," said Jim Taylor, a neighbor of the Abrils. "Next thing you know, sheriff's came. Like [a] SWAT team, there was like six of them that went in the house, hands on shoulder."

In Taylor's video, Abril's mother is seen on camera with her hands behind her back, being put into a police vehicle.

"She's screaming, 'Don't break down my door.' That's what I think I heard," said Taylor.

Evidence markets could still be found at Mahany Park a day after the shooting that left hostage James MacEgan dead and both his wife and a CHP officer hurt. Investigators marked where it appeared that bullets grazed tree trunks and a light post near some batting cages.

Investigators came back out Friday afternoon and put up tape . They could be seen canvassing the grassy area near the greenbelt. A Roseville police spokesperson said this will happen as needed in this investigation.

Mahany Park will officially reopen to the public on Saturday, according to police.