Roseville shooting suspect arraigned on 4 counts, including murder

ROSEVILLE -- Eric Abril entered Placer County Superior Court on Monday wearing a weighted vest and handcuffs. He sat quietly and scanned the room before asking for a public defender.

"The plan today was to continue the arraignment," said Brandon Bob, a member of the defense team. "That way we have time to get to know our client and prepare to make some important decisions."

Abril was arraigned on four charges stemming from Thursday's incident.

One count of attempted murder of a peace officer.

One count of murder.

One count of aggravated kidnapping causing bodily harm or death.

One count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Each count carried special allegations ranging from a prior conviction in San Luis Obispo County to discharge of a firearm causing injury. There was an added revelation that Abril had been wearing body armor at the time of the incident which Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire says will come into play.

"This is the initial charging document," Gire said leaving the courthouse Monday. "The investigation is still ongoing. As you can see it was a large crime scene over an extended period of time."

Abril will be held in county jail without bail, a judge ruling that went hand in hand with a request from the family of his victims.

"The family had requested that the defendant be remanded with no bail," Gire explained. "As you saw from inside the courtroom that happened sort of as a matter of course with the court."

Roseville police did not return requests for comment regarding the status of the victim that was hospitalized on Thursday. D.A. Gire did not specify whether the request for no bail came from the victim or the victim's family.

"Roseville is a very safe community," said Gire. "Things like this don't happen often, they shouldn't happen ever. But when they do happen our law enforcement and our D.A.'s office are there to act swiftly and severely and I think the charges today reflect that."

The next arraignment is scheduled for April 18th. In the meantime, detectives continue to investigate the crime scene as the case builds on all four counts.