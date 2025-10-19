Roseville police investigating two vehicle fires

Roseville police said they are investigating two vehicle fires that happened early Sunday morning.

Police said around midnight, officers responded to a vehicle fire near Ivory Court. Then, about 20 minutes later, they were alerted to another vehicle fire near McCloud Way.

According to police, officers investigating the first fire learned of a possible suspect, who was dressed in all black and who had left the area.

Officers did set up a perimeter, but did not find anyone.

Investigators believe it's likely the fires were started by the same person, as Ivory Court and McCloud Way are close to each other, police said.