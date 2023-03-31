Tensions rise higher following drag show cancelation at Roseville high school

ROSEVILLE – In Placer County, a school and LGBTQ group are at the center of a controversy.

Roseville Joint Unified High School District pulled the plug on a drag show scheduled Friday at Roseville High School after parents raised concerns about youth drag performers receiving tips.

Recently, the face of Loomis Basin United Church of Christ began receiving treats.

"Last week, I and my church – we were targets of their attack. A far-right group is circulating a highly-edited video to portray me as someone who preys on children," Rev. Casey Tinnin said during a released video statement.

On Thursday, a school board meeting became heated.

Tensions flared after the release of a Project Veritas video showed the pastor talking to who he thinks are parents of transgender students.

The pastor claims his words were taken out of context.

Part of the fallout stems from the now canceled drag show.

"If I'm recalling correctly, it was going to be a fundraiser for a non-profit organization," said Pete Contest, president of the school board.

The fundraiser in question did not mention featuring a drag show, according to him.

The district allowed the performance to be held at Roseville High, organized by the Landing Spot which is a ministry belonging to Loomis Basin UCC.

The district walked back the site after parents raised concerns about the audience being encouraged to tip performers.

The decision divided parents.

"At the high school level, it's still a parent's right to introduce their children to all of those things," said Katie Hutcherson of Lincoln.

Others say they support the organizers.

"To each's own and they should let – now that there are so many binary kids and transgender, I just think it's not fair to them," said Deanna Pettit, a Roseville mother.

Loomis Basin UCC told CBS13 the performances were never meant to harm students.

"It is an entirely age-appropriate event and it's used as a fundraiser," said Sara Bocciardi, a church council co-moderator.

According to Bocciardi, money goes toward a summer camp for LGBTQ kids who may not feel comfortable at a traditional summer camp.

The event would have been held Friday which is the same date as Transgender Day of Visibility.

The school board president said it has heard students across the country may do a walkout to raise awareness.

But it is not clear if students who supported this drag show may also use this as a way to protest.

Prior to the controversial video's release, Contest said the district was already re-evaluating its relationship with the Landing Spot. The group offered resources and guidance to students, but when the district learned it was a part of a church ministry, it decided to pause the relationship citing it violates the separation of church and state.

Contest said its campuses still have the same resources available to all students at wellness centers.