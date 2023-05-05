Roseville firefighters collect donations from drivers for their Fill the Boot Drives

ROSEVILLE -- The Roseville firefighters kicked off their boots to fill them with cash for a cause.

These firefighters are usually running toward danger, but today they ran toward dollars as they raise money for the Roseville Firefighter charity fund.

Angel Mota, Communications Director of Roseville Firefighters, said, "We took the oath to serve and we like giving back to the community both on and off duty."

The donations from drivers pour into charities like the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

It's a partnership that has existed since the 1950s.

Lorisa Nelson, Account Manager of Muscular Dystrophy Association, said, "It was with one department and they went around to raise money for one of their friends' kids that had muscle disease, and that's how it started."

They're collecting critical funds for research in cures and treatment for neuromuscular disease.

Nelson also said, "We have MDA care clinics around the nation. We have MDA summer camps where we send kids eight to 17."

Dollar by dollar, they aim to help those battling the disease to live longer and more independent lives.

Mota said, "Providing that with our time means the world to us."

Their boots are walking one step closer to finding a cure.

There is still time to help fill the boot. The firefighters will be at the intersection of Douglas Boulevard and Sierra College Boulevard on Friday until 2 p.m.