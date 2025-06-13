Girls' basketball spotlighted as 120 high school teams compete in Roseville showcase

ROSEVILLE — Women's basketball is growing in popularity, with a new WNBA team here in Northern California and stars like Caitlin Clark helping to bring a boost in attendance.

Some of tomorrow's future big names could be in Roseville this week, competing in a high school tournament that's drawing the attention of dozens of NCAA scouts.

It's a showcase of top talent at a time when there's increasing interest in women's basketball.

Harold Abend is the co-director of the California Live 25 tournament at the Grounds in Roseville, which features 120 high school girls' teams from Oregon, Nevada, and across the state competing.

Abend calls the tournament "the largest girls' high school basketball tournament during the summer in the nation."

More than 3,000 people are expected to attend the three-day event, which began on Thursday and features games being played simultaneously on 12 different courts.

But there's no semi-finals or championship match. College coaches and scouts, with their clipboards ready, are the real audience at these games, carefully looking for players they want to recruit.

"We have about 75 college coaches here," Abend said.

Beyond basketball, the event is a multi-million dollar boon for local businesses like hotels and restaurants.

"To bring $4 million into Placer County from outside the county is a significant chunk of money," Abend said.

It's an opportunity for these young women to show off their skills on the court and a chance to get invited to play on top college teams.

"We work just as hard as any other sport, and I think it's important to recognize that," said McClatchy High School senior Daisy Throckmorton.

Saturday is the final day of the tournament, with games beginning at 8:30 a.m. and tickets on sale for $10.