Robbie Ray strikes out 9 as Giants beat White Sox 4-1

Robbie Ray matched his season high with nine strikeouts, and the San Francisco Giants beat the lowly Chicago White Sox 4-1 on Tuesday night.

After failing to get out of the first inning in his last start against the Braves, Ray (3-2) limited Chicago to one run and three hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Heliot Ramos drove in two runs as the Giants (65-63) won their third straight game to remain 3 1/2 games behind Atlanta for the final NL wild-card spot.

The White Sox (30-97) lost their fourth in a row and clinched a 14th consecutive series defeat, falling to 3-30 in their last 33 games.

San Francisco took an early lead in the second when Matt Chapman and Mike Yastrzemski hit consecutive one-out singles and Thairo Estrada grounded into a fielder's choice to produce a run.

Lenyn Sosa tied it in the third with an RBI double.

The Giants regained the lead in the bottom half when White Sox starter Davis Martin walked Ramos with the bases loaded.

Ramos drove in another run in the fifth with an RBI single to center.

Yastrzemski added a run-scoring double in the seventh.

Martin (0-2) permitted three runs, two earned, and four hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Ryan Walker struck out the side in the ninth for his second save as San Francisco held its opponent under four runs for the sixth straight game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: C Patrick Bailey was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain, and C Jakson Reetz was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

White Sox LHP Garrett Crochet (6-9, 3.61 ERA) seeks his first win since June 7 in Wednesday's series finale. The Giants counter with RHP Logan Webb (11-8, 3.17 ERA), who is 4-0 with a 0.61 ERA in his last four starts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB