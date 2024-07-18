RNC Day 4: Trump to accept GOP presidential nomination as assassination attempt looms over speech

Washington — Former President Donald Trump is poised to formally accept the GOP's presidential nomination in remarks on the fourth and final day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday, days after an attack on his life that's expected to loom large over his address.

He told the Washington Examiner in an interview after the assassination attempt, "The speech I was going to give on Thursday was going to be a humdinger," Trump said. "Had this not happened, this would've been one of the most incredible speeches" criticizing the Biden administration. "Honestly, it's going to be a whole different speech now."

Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump told "CBS Mornings" that Americans may see a "different version" of Trump in his speech Thursday night. She said her father-in-law "truly was impacted" by the experience. She suggested Americans would see "perhaps a bit softer version than maybe some of the people at home have seen in the past."

Day 4 of the Republican National Convention is focused on the former president's vision for the country if he is elected to a second term in the White House, centering around the theme "Make America Great Once Again." It closes a week in which GOP delegates, governors, lawmakers and other party faithfuls heard Trump's agenda on the economy, foreign policy and public safety.

The week kicked off with convention delegates adopting the GOP's 16-page platform, which Trump heavily influenced. A roll call vote of state delegations was then held to officially nominate Trump for president, marking the close the primary process months after he was declared the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

The former president announced Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate Monday, and delegates formally nominated him for vice president.

Republicans spent the week working to project unity within its ranks following the assassination attempt against Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. The former president attended the first three nights of the convention wearing a white bandage over his ear that was grazed by a bullet, which prompted some attendees to wear their own fake bandages over their ears.

In addition to the governors, members of Congress, and Senate hopefuls who delivered speeches praising Trump, a number of his one-time rivals in the GOP primary race addressed delegates, including former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Vance, 39, officially accepted the vice presidential nomination in a speech delivered Wednesday night.

"President Trump represents America's last best hope to restore what, if lost, may never be found again: A country where a working class boy, born far from the halls of power, can stand on this stage as the next vice president of the United States of America," he said.

What's on the agenda for Day 4 of the Republican National Convention?

The big-ticket item to close out the four-day gathering is Trump's speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination. He will likely be the final person to address the convention before it concludes.

The theme for the last day is "Make America Great Once Again," and it will focus on how Trump "will usher in a new golden age for America," according to the Republican National Committee. The party said the former president's agenda is aimed at addressing America's standing at home and abroad, ensuring American families experience prosperity and safety, and creating a resurgence for cities and communities.

"Americans will once again have reason to harbor hope and optimism for the future of our country," according to the Republican National Committee. "President Trump will make America great once again."

The day's official session begins at 5:45 CT, or 6:45 ET, and is slated to end at 10:30 p.m. CT, or 11:30 p.m. ET. For a detailed schedule of events around Milwaukee, see the RNC's master calendar on their website.

Who's speaking?

Among those still to speak at the convention are Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, who leads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and Rep. Richard Hudson, chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon will also deliver remarks, as will former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, wrestler Hulk Hogan and Alina Habba, Trump's attorney.

Franklin Graham; Eric Trump, the former president's son; and Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship, are set to speak in the hour before Trump.

