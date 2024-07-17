RNC Day 3: What to expect from the convention after push to highlight GOP unity

The Republican National Convention continues on Wednesday as Day 3 gets underway at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, where the focus is expected to be on foreign policy.

Tuesday was firmly focused on projecting unity within the party, with former President Donald Trump looking on as his onetime rivals for the nomination lined up to support him.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who just months ago were competing with Trump on the campaign trail, addressed the convention and conveyed their support for the former president's return to the White House. Haley, in a major reversal from just weeks ago, endorsed Trump from the convention stage.

"Donald Trump has my strong endorsement, period," she said, appealing to party unity and highlighting the choice Americans face between Trump and President Biden in November, despite strong criticism of the former president during the campaign.

Trump appeared again with a bandage covering the wound on his ear, where he was shot by a sniper just days before. He sat alongside Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, who is due to speak Wednesday evening.

Former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance applaud on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

What's on today's agenda at the RNC?

Each day of the convention features a theme that plays off of Trump's "Make America Great Again" tagline. Wednesday's theme is "Make America Strong Once Again."

The theme is a nod to foreign policy and the U.S. position on the world stage. From the southern border to the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the stance toward the Israel-Hamas war, the day is set to focus on criticism of the Biden administration's handling of national security and how "America will once again be strong" under Trump.

The first official session of the day gets underway at 5:45 CT, or 6:45 ET. For a detailed schedule of events around Milwaukee, see the RNC's master calendar on their website.

Who's speaking?

Though a detailed, daily schedule of the speakers has yet to be released, Vance, the freshly selected vice presidential nominee, will have the opportunity to introduce himself to the party.

Among the speakers remaining this week are some of Trump's family members, including his two older sons, along with his son Donald Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle. Country music stars Lee Greenwood and Chris Janson, are also slated to speak during the remainder of the week, as is Tucker Carlson.

Delegates will also hear from a top contender for Trump's vice presidential pick who wasn't selected, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Trump himself is set to speak on Thursday, when he will formally accept the nomination.

How to watch the 2024 RNC with cable

CBS television stations will have coverage beginning at 10 p.m. ET during the four days. Find your local CBS station here.

How to watch the 2024 RNC without cable

CBS News 24/7 will have coverage of the convention throughout the day and will stream each night's keynote speeches, and can also be viewed on your mobile or streaming device.