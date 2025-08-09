Possible shootout at Rio Linda house party leaves 3 injured
A shooting at a Friday night Rio Linda house party left at least three people injured, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday.
The shooting happened on the 6200 block of West 4th Street, and the Sheriff's Office said it may have been a possible shootout.
The three victims are expected to survive, and deputies are searching for other possible victims. They are also searching for witnesses and for at least one shooter.
The Sheriff's Office has not yet said what led to the shooting.