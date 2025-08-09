Watch CBS News
Crime

Possible shootout at Rio Linda house party leaves 3 injured

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A shooting at a Friday night Rio Linda house party left at least three people injured, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday.

The shooting happened on the 6200 block of West 4th Street, and the Sheriff's Office said it may have been a possible shootout.

The three victims are expected to survive, and deputies are searching for other possible victims. They are also searching for witnesses and for at least one shooter.

The Sheriff's Office has not yet said what led to the shooting. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue