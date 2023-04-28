Rihanna cast as Smurfette in new Smurfs movie

A popular Smurf has found her voice and pop music fans will definitely recognize it.

Rihanna made a surprise appearance at Cinemacon 2023 Thursday to announce she has a new role in the upcoming Smurfs movie.

The singer and actress will voice Smurfette, famously known as the only female Smurf in their village.

Rihanna shared that she will also be providing new original music for the film.

Paramount Animation is slated to release "The Smurfs Movie" in theaters in February 2025.