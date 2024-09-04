Teenage suspect in shooting of 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall set for juvenile court appearance

San Francisco DA charges teen in shooting of 49ers player Ricky Pearsall San Francisco DA charges teen in shooting of 49ers player Ricky Pearsall 02:54

The 17-year-old suspect in the shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was set for his first appearance in court Wednesday afternoon.

The unidentified suspect was scheduled for a hearing at the city's Juvenile Justice Center at 1:30 p.m. PT. where a judge will determine whether or not to charge him as an adult.

The resident of Tracy, San Joaquin County in California's Central Valley faces charges of attempted murder with an enhanced allegation of discharging a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and attempted second-degree robbery.

Pearsall is recovering after being shot in the chest on Saturday in San Francisco's Union Square. The 49ers' top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was shot as he struggled with a gunman who tried to rob him, according to police. Cellphone footage showed first responders gingerly walking Pearsall to an ambulance. Pearsall's mother said on social media that a single bullet entered through the right side of his chest and exited out of his back, missing vital organs.

During the struggle with Pearsall, the suspect was also shot with his own gun but escaped major injury, police said.

On Tuesday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said police were investigating aspects of the teenager's background that could change the disposition of the charge that would lead to the teen's case being transferred to adult court.

"What I indicated in 2022 is that there are five crime types for 16 and 17-year-olds, for which we would consider potentially seeking to transfer them to adult court," Jenkins said. "Attempted murder is one of those charges. And so again, it was for consideration."

Pearsall returned to the team's facilities in Santa Clara on Tuesday, less than 72 hours after the shooting. General manager John Lynch told reporters Pearsall's recovery was "nothing short of miraculous" and that the team expects him to play this season. Pearsall will miss at least the first four games of the regular season after being placed on a non-football injury reserved list.

"He's going to need that time physically. He's going to need that time emotionally, mentally, and we made that decision," said Lynch. "When we drafted Ricky, we did it for the long term, and Ricky's going to be a fantastic player here."

Lynch told reporters it was "by the grace of God" that Pearsall was back with the team so quickly.