Cellphone video shows 49ers Ricky Pearsall after shooting in San Francisco Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO -- 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was released from San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours after he was shot in an attempted robbery near Union Square.

Cellphone footage obtained by CBS News Bay Area showed that, after the shooting, first responders carefully walked Pearsall to an ambulance. The 49ers said he was shot in the chest. Pearsall's mother said on social media that a single bullet entered through the right side of his chest and exited out of his back, missing vital organs.

Ricky Pearsall was lifted into an ambulance by emergency workers after he was shot near Union Square. Cellphone Video via KPIX

"I heard these loud shots which I actually thought were firecrackers. I heard maybe four or five shots," said Erik Egan, who works at a corner store about 50 feet away from where the shooting occurred.

Egan said he saw Pearsall walking past his sunglasses store earlier in the afternoon and he saw Pearsall again when they passed each other on the sidewalk. Egan said Pearsall was going back to his car after shopping at nearby stores.

"I just noticed he had a pretty nice watch on. I think it might have been a Rolex or something like that," Egan said.

Soon after Egan said he heard gunshots.

Police said Pearsall was almost back at his car when a young person tried to rob him. San Francisco detectives said Pearsall fought with the suspect. They said the 17-year-old suspect likely did not know Pearsall is a 49ers player.

"He was released from the hospital today and I know everybody has been praying for his speedy recovery and we are wishing him and his family well," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. "It's really a horrible event to happen to anybody and especially the 49ers are our beloved team. It kind of puts a bit of damper on all the incredible work that we've been doing here in the city. We have one of the lowest violent crime rates of any major city in the country and we've made incredible gains around public safety. But, when something like this happens, those numbers -- that data -- it doesn't matter. It's how people feel."

Mayor Breed visited Union Square Sunday afternoon. She thanked the officers who responded quickly and she answered questions from business owners. The CEO of Union Square Alliance, Marisa Rodriguez, said officers have stepped up patrols since the shooting.

"The police are here. They're actually going to be tripling the enforcement for Union Square -- as they should -- because this is such an important, vital city center for our community to thrive," Rodriguez said.

Police arrested the 17-year-old suspect shortly after the shooting Saturday. Police say the teenage boy was shot once by his own gun, possibly during the struggle with Pearsall. They said the suspect, who lives in Tracy, was in stable condition.

The district attorney will file charges on Tuesday or Wednesday in juvenile court.