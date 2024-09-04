Watch CBS News

Public defender for teen suspect accused of shooting 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall speaks to media

Public defender Bob Dunlap talks about the case of his client, the teen accused of shooting 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall during an alleged attempted robbery. Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/sanfrancisco/news/ricky-pearsall-49ers-shooting-suspect-17-year-old-juvenile-court-appearance/ Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
