Teen suspect in Ricky Pearsall shooting makes 1st appearance in juvy court The 17-year-old suspect in the shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon and through his defense attorney expressed remorse for the incident.