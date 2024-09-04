Watch CBS News

Teen suspect in Ricky Pearsall shooting makes 1st appearance in juvy court

The 17-year-old suspect in the shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon and through his defense attorney expressed remorse for the incident. Sooji Nam reports. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3ASrl2p Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
