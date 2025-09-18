RFK Jr. announces move to decertify organ procurement organization amid efforts to reform organ donation

Washington — Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Thursday new action to reform the nation's organ transplant system, as well as a move to decertify an organ procurement organization.

"Every American should feel safe becoming an organ donor and giving the gift of life, yet decades of ignored patient safety concerns have driven more and more Americans off the donor list," Kennedy said. "Today, under President Trump's leadership, we are taking bold action and historic action to restore trust in the organ procurement process."

Transplant experts said last year there had been a spike in people revoking organ donor registrations, after a report that a Kentucky man who'd been declared dead woke up just as a team was preparing to remove his organs. Since then, there have been more reports of attempts to remove organs from patients who had mistakenly been declared dead.

Kennedy said at a news conference that "we are acting because of years of documented patient safety data failures and repeated violations of federal requirements, and we intend this decision to serve as a clear warning."

The secretary said the Life Alliance Organ Recovery Agency, a division of the University of Miami Health System, "has a long record of deficiencies directly tied to patient harm."

"Unlike the Biden administration, which ignored these problems and failed to act, the Trump administration is setting a new standard that patient safety comes first," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said along with the decertification, HHS is reforming the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network and "investing in new ways to encourage organ donation."

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a press conference on the steps of the United States Department of Agriculture on July 14, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

In July, HHS announced a plan to begin reforming the organ transplant system, citing a federal investigation that "revealed disturbing practices by a major organ procurement organization."

Kennedy said in a statement at the time that the investigation, conducted by the Health Resources and Services Administration under HHS, showed "that hospitals allowed the organ procurement process to begin when patients showed signs of life," calling it "horrifying" and pledging to hold accountable organ procurement organizations that coordinate access to transplants.

HHS said the investigation examined 351 cases where organ donation was "authorized, but ultimately not completed," finding that nearly 30% showed "concerning features," like neurological signs in patients that the agency said are incompatible with organ donation. And at least 28 patients "may not have been deceased at the time organ procurement was initiated."

More than 100,000 people are on the national transplant waiting list, and 13 people die every day waiting for a transplant, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration. There are 55 organ procurement organizations nationwide that serve specific geographic regions.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith and House Oversight Subcommittee Chairman David Schweikert wrote a letter to Life Alliance Organ Recovery Center in July demanding documents about reports that claim the organization "knowingly and deliberately engaged in a Medicare fraud scheme." The letter also cites reporting from The New York Times on a case involving the organization in which, the lawmakers said, "clinicians sedated a patient, withdrew life support, and waited for death before removing the organs of a patient who was crying and biting on his breathing tube which one Life Alliance employee interpreted as the patient not wanting to die."

"Patient safety lapses have long been a recurring issue for your organization and others like it, reflecting a history of ongoing concerns rather than isolated incidents," the chairmen wrote.

CBS News has reached out to Life Alliance Organ Recovery Agency for comment.

The Association of Organ Procurement Organizations, of which Life Alliance is a member, pledged in a statement "that we and our members will keep saving lives nationwide" and "will continue to support the team at Life Alliance to ensure South Florida organ donors, transplant patients and their families have access to organ donation and transplantation services."

"As advocates for the patients and donor families we serve, OPOs are committed to and invested in the ongoing improvement of our nation's organ donation and transplantation system," the group said. "Patient safety is the top priority for everyone involved in this lifesaving work and it guides our actions every day."

Kennedy has been pushing major changes to the nation's health care systems since he was sworn in earlier this year. And he has faced criticism in recent weeks over his leadership of the department amid a number of departures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Wednesday, Susan Monarez, who was ousted as CDC director by Kennedy less than a month after she was confirmed, testified before a Senate committee that she faced pressure from the secretary to change the childhood vaccine schedule, regardless of whether there was scientific evidence to support doing so.

Kennedy testified before a different Senate committee earlier this month, where he defended the CDC shake-up, saying changes at the health agency were "absolutely necessary." The secretary denied pressuring the former director to preapprove upcoming vaccine recommendations, and accused her of lying about why she was fired.