Ousted CDC Director Susan Monarez to testify on RFK Jr.'s demands, "real risk" to vaccine access
What to know about the hearing with former top CDC officials
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's former Director Susan Monarez and Chief Medical Officer Debra Houry are testifying before a Senate panel Wednesday, weeks after Monarez was fired and Houry and two other top leaders resigned in a dramatic shakeup at the health agency.
- Monarez is expected to tell lawmakers her side of the story after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testified earlier this month she wasn't "trustworthy."
- Monarez alleges she was pushed out of the CDC for refusing to preapprove vaccine recommendations made by a panel stocked with people picked by Kennedy, who is a longtime vaccine skeptic.
HHS spokesperson says Monarez's remarks have "factual inaccuracies" about her firing
In a statement to CBS News, HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon said Monarez's prepared remarks for the Senate HELP committee have "factual inaccuracies and leave out important details," adding she "acted maliciously to undermine the President's agenda and was fired as a result."
"Some of her biggest offenses include neglecting to implement President Trump's executive orders, making policy decisions without the knowledge or consent of Secretary Kennedy or the White House, limiting badge access for Trump's political appointees, and removing a Secretarial appointee without consulting anyone," the statement continued. "When she refused to acknowledge her insubordination, President Trump fired her."
Houry to say she resigned over Kennedy's actions to censor CDC science
Dr. Debra Houry was one of three senior officials at the CDC who resigned last month citing growing political interference in the agency's scientific work, particularly regarding vaccines.
Houry, who was he CDC's chief science and medical officer, stepped down hours after the White House announced Monarez's firing.
In her prepared remarks for the Senate HELP committee meeting Wednesday, Houry says she resigned because "Secretary Kennedy's actions repeatedly censored CDC science, politicized our processes, and stripped agency leaders of the ability to protect the health of the American people."
The "final tipping point," Houry added, came when Monarez was blocked from trying to strengthen "transparency and scientific rigor at CDC."
"At that moment it was clear CDC's leaders would no longer be able to defend their staff or their science. That is why Drs. Daskalakis, Jernigan, and I resigned together," her remarks continued.
Monarez to testify on disputes with RFK Jr.
Monarez, who was ousted from her job as CDC director less than a month after her Senate confirmation, plans to say that she believes she was fired because she would not agree to pre-approve the recommendations from a newly reconstituted vaccine advisory panel known as the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP. She also plans to say she refused to fire career scientists at the agency, according to a copy of her opening remarks that were obtained by CBS News.
"Secretary Kennedy demanded two things of me that were inconsistent with my oath of office and the ethics required of a public official," Monarez plans to say in her opening remarks. "He directed me to commit in advance to approving every ACIP recommendation regardless of the scientific evidence. He also directed me to dismiss career officials responsible for vaccine policy, without cause. He said if I was unwilling to do both, I should resign."
Monarez will testify that she told Kennedy she couldn't "preapprove recommendations without reviewing the evidence" and "had no basis to fire scientific experts."
At a Senate hearing earlier this month, Kennedy shared his recollection of telling Monarez "she had to resign because I asked her, 'are you a trustworthy person?' and she said no."
In confirmation hearing, Monarez said she would be an "independant thinker"
Monarez was nominated for the CDC role in March by President Trump, who called her "an incredible mother and dedicated public servant" who "understands the importance of protecting our children, our communities, and our future."
She had already been serving as the acting head of the CDC since January, and previously worked as the head of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health.
Unlike most recent CDC directors, she holds a Ph.D. but is not a medical doctor.
During her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health committee in July, she received praise from the Republican chairman and physician Sen. Bill Cassidy, while Democrats on the committee grilled her about a range of health topics, from vaccines to fluoride and her assertion that she would be an "independent thinker" while working for Kennedy.
Monarez warning vaccine access for children is at "real risk"
In her prepared remarks, obtained by CBS News, Monarez is expected to warn that if Kennedy's vaccine advisory panel proceeds with a meeting scheduled for later this week, there's a "real risk" vaccines for children could be limited.
Kennedy replaced all the members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, with a new group that includes some outspoken vaccine critics.