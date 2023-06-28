Retired deputy's stolen badge recovered after traffic stop in Yolo County

ESPARTO – Authorities recovered the stolen badge of an Alameda County sheriff's deputy after pulling over a suspect in Yolo County.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office says the traffic stop happened on June 16 near Highway 16 and County Road 86A near the community of Esparto. Deputies say they made an unexpected discovery during the stop – a retired deputy's badge.

As deputies soon learned, the badge belonged to an Alameda County Sheriff Sergeant and was reported stolen during an auto burglary back in 2018.

Deputies say the person they pulled over, 44-year-old Rashan Tolliver, was on federal probation for money laundering. He was soon arrested for possession of stolen property and drug charges.

Exactly what prompted the initial traffic stop was not disclosed.