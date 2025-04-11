Watch CBS News
Local News

See the progress on the retired BART train being transformed into an Airbnb

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla,
Cody Stark

/ CBS Sacramento

Cody Checks Out Vintage BART Car Turned Airbnb | Cody's Caravan
Cody Checks Out Vintage BART Car Turned Airbnb | Cody's Caravan 15:28

JAMESTOWN – Work is now well underway to flip a vintage BART train into a vacation rental.

The old A-car is now nestled in its Jamestown area spot. Fittingly, it's next to a working Sierra Northern train line.

gds-fri-clean-feed-04112025.jpg
The retired train is now nestled in the Sierra Nevada.

"They sometimes say you don't want to build your house next to the train tracks, but I was like 'How close can we get?'" said owner Michael Lin.

Longeway Construction has been hired to make Lin's Airbnb plans for the train into reality.

"Every time we drive down here, we kind of look at it and [are] still in awe every time," said Jesse Longeway.

Some heavy-duty engineering has already been done to mount the tracks where the retired train now sits.

"It's in good shape. It smells fine to me," Lin said.

gds-fri-clean-feed-04112025-2.jpg
The goal is to keep the front of the train as original as possible.

Train 1234 was commissioned in the 1970s. Lin noted that BART said the train was in decent shape already, with the floor having already been rebuilt.

Regrettably, the chairs are of the old plastic kind – not the cloth ones with a unique pattern many Bay Area residents are nostalgic for.

Longeway says the next work coming up will be more cleaning up, including sanitizing the seats.

Construction will also begin soon on the back half of the Airbnb that will connect to the train, which will include amenities like a bedroom, bunk beds, a coffee bar, and a little bathroom.

gds-fri-clean-feed-04112025-1.jpg
The train still has BART livery and some old signage from when it was in service, like this poster advertising "Wicked" when it came to San Francisco.

People can follow the project's progress on the BART train house's Instagram page

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.