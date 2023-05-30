Report: Longtime Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers steps down

SAN FRANCISCO -- Longtime Golden State GM Bob Myers, architect of Warriors dynasty and four NBA championships, ended weeks of speculation Tuesday, announcing he was stepping down as the franchise's president and general manager.

The news came via an interview with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Myers's contract with the team expires in late June, and the Danville native's future in the Bay Area and in basketball has been the source of much discussion in recent weeks after the Warriors were eliminated 4-games-2 by the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Western Conference semifinals.

Over the past 12 years with the Warriors Myers hired Steve Kerr, drafted Draymond Green, signed Andre Iguodala, and eventually helped the Warriors execute their plan to sign Kevin Durant in the summer of 2016.

With those moves, the Warriors grew into the most successful team of the past decade of NBA history. Golden State won four championships with Myers at the helm and reached the NBA Finals six times. They set the regular-season wins record by going 73-9 during the 2015-16 season, and Myers won the NBA's executive of the year award in both 2015 and 2017.

But as Golden State's core has aged, it has become clear that changes were coming over the past several months. Myers worked this season on an expiring contract, and while he did reportedly have extension talks with Golden State, no agreement was ever reached. He ultimately decided to step away from the team in what could be the first of several significant changes for the Warriors.

Green can become an unrestricted free agent by declining is player-option. Klay Thompson is eligible for an extension, and he reportedly wants to earn a maximum salary. The Warriors re-signed Jordan Poole to a four-year, $140 million contract last offseason, but he underperformed that deal, and now stands out as a possible luxury-tax casualty with Golden State's payroll set to hit historic highs this season.

