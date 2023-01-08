Red Cross opens new shelters as wild weather moves in

ELK GROVE — It's been a devastating week across Northern California as people hunkered down and braced for one storm after the next.

Now, the Red Cross is offering some much-needed relief. And not just for people needing a place to stay, but for anyone just needing a break.

"Folks come to us on the worst days of their lives, so they're in very traumatic instances," said Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Nate Russell.

Russell says they have trained disaster workers to help people through all of the mental and emotional stress after the storm. They're also coordinating response plans with local officials and making sure they're set up in areas needed across the state.

"Of course, everyone is welcome at a Red Cross shelter even if they're not staying the night. Even if you're staying with a friend or family, you can still come by the shelter and grab a hot meal," said Russell.

The Red Cross opened up a shelter at the Wackford Community Center in Elk Grove. Volunteers say they've had people coming in to get a break from the weather. They're encouraging them to grab a meal and check out their disaster relief resources.

The center will move to the Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation Sunday.

Find the shelter closest to you by clicking here.