Driver hurt in crash involving light rail train, pickup truck in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA – A driver has been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a pickup truck and a light rail train in Rancho Cordova early Wednesday afternoon.

The scene of the crash was near Folsom Boulevard and Mather Field Road.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.

Crews arrived to a light rail train vs pickup. The driver was transported with minor to moderate injuries. pic.twitter.com/VUC2FajwtA — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) March 8, 2023

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found a pickup truck pinned between a pole and the light rail train.

First responders transported the pickup driver to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Due to the crash, a bus bridge is in effect on the Gold Line from Butterfield to Cordova Town Center stations, Sacramento RT says.