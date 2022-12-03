Local Rabbi reacts to Kanye's comments about Hitler and Jews

SACRAMENTO - Kanye West has made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks, including praising Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Thursday. His remarks led to his suspension from social media platforms, his talent agency dropping him, and companies like Adidas cutting ties with him. The sportswear manufacturer has also launched an investigation into his conduct.

Kanye's behavior has prompted many to ask: Is this the result of mental illness, or is it anti-semitism?

We spoke to a local rabbi, Mona Alfi, about her reaction to Kanye's anti-semitic comments and she said her initial reaction to any of his anti-semitic comments is "profound disappointment and frustration."

About holding Kanye accountable, she said that mental illness doesn't excuse hate towards Jews.

"Being bipolar does not make you anti-semitic," she said.

She also said that elected leaders should also be held accountable for making similar statements to Kanye.

She went on to say: "I'm not sure [what] can be done on the federal level, particularly because there are many members of Congress who have made similar anti-semitic statements. It is not just anti-semitic when you quote Hitler. This is an ideology filled with hatred and oppression of people who are non-white. I am aware of how I look -- many Jews in America are light-skinned. But the reality is to a white supremacist, a jew is not considered white."