Activists shut out of Sacramento immigration hearings following ICE detainment

There was pushback outside the federal building in Sacramento on Thursday as members of a local activist group say they were prohibited from attending a scheduled immigration hearing that is typically open to the public.

The group, NorCal Resist, said some of their volunteers watched as ICE agents detained an immigrant who was there for an appointment.

NorCal Resist volunteers say they often accompany immigrants to appointments to observe, document, and support them through their proceedings. But on Thursday, many activists were left outside as the federal building went on lockdown for several hours after the man was detained, and only those with appointments and employees were allowed in, according to CapRadio.

"It's a public government building that we have every right to be in," said Giselle Garcia, a volunteer with NorCal Resist. "This is a gross violation of the law that they're doing here."

Some activists stayed there through the afternoon, with one activist describing their interaction first-hand to CBS News Sacramento.

"It was alarming. There was an armed man who stood in front of me, and I just have a little poster board sign, and there were agents having their faces covered," the protester, who asked not to be named, said.

Shortly after 4 p.m., CBS Sacramento saw a caravan of vehicles leaving the federal building, led by a van and unmarked government vehicles. Around half a dozen ICE agents, mostly in masks, exited a gate at the federal building as the vehicles left. ICE has not confirmed the details of its activity in Sacramento.

Democratic Congressman Ami Bera, who represents Sacramento County, said President Trump's immigration policies are "creating a culture of fear in our immigrant communities."

"We'll support you if you want to go after criminals, but the folks that are not a threat to our community, let's figure out a better way to address that," Bera told CBS Sacramento.

Bera told CBS Sacramento that Democrats and Republicans would need to find common ground "to ease tensions in this country."

"We're going to have to listen to one another," Bera said. "I want us to come together as a country, so let's do it."

Republican Congressman Kevin Kiley spoke to media members over Zoom on Thursday and said that California and the City of Los Angeles have each passed policies that "have encouraged lawlessness" and "a breakdown of order."

"Unfortunately, we had political leaders as well who added fuel to that fire with irresponsible and inflammatory rhetoric," Kiley said.