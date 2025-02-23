Protestors try to stop Sacramento County from paving popular Sailor Bar trail

FAIR OAKS – A community came together in Fair Oaks to protest against the county building a road along a popular walking trail.

More than 100 people gathered to show they don't want a road built through a trail in the Sailor Bar area.

This area has been closed to cars and trucks since 2009 and people who use this trail want to keep it closed.

"This would be a devastating loss," Claudia Thorn said.

Thorn, the president of the Fair Oaks Historical Society, has lived near Sailor Bar for over 20 years. She wants the trail to stay the way it is.

"For me, this place is like a sanctuary, it's almost spiritual. You come down here and it's a sense of serenity and nature," she said.

The county had plans to make the trail a road, but after the financial crisis of 2008, they had to put those plans on pause and the trail stayed.

Now, with more staffing, the Recreation and Parks Commission plans to resume the road's construction.

The county says all this to make it easier for fishing.

"Then how come fishermen aren't lining up in support of that," Thorn said. "This is not what the community wants, it's not about what Sacramento County wants."

A county report shows this will also allow for easier handicapped access to get down to the American River.

No major project changes or environmental testing has to be done.

"Protecting nature is really important to me, I really want to make sure that all of that is protected," Davin Ward said.

"I don't really feel like there needs to be cars out here," Ashlyn Ward said.

In total, the project will cost just over $200,000, but protestors feel they've been ignored.

"When they go to testify, it's been sit down and shut up," Thorn said.

There is a petition with over 5,500 signatures opposing the building of the road.

CBS13 reached out to the county but did not hear back.

The Recreation and Park's commission is set to have its next meeting on Feb. 27.