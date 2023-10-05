Rolling candy sold nationwide recalled after death of 7-year-old

Two candy makers are recalling treats sold nationwide because they contain rolling balls that can detach into a child's mouth, posing a choking hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.

The federal agency's warning comes six months after a seven-year-old girl choked and died in New York after a Cocco Candy Rolling Candy ball dislodged and became trapped in her throat.

Cocco Candy of Turkey and Passaic, New Jersey-based KGR Distribution are recalling about 145,800 Cocco Candy Rolling Candy sold in stores nationwide and online from May 2022 through March 2023 for about $2.50, according to the recall notice.

Recalled rolling candy. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Parents and other caretakers are being urged to take the candy away from kids and contact the company for a refund. The recalled Cocco candy contains two fluid ounces in flavors including sour strawberry, sour tutti frutti and sour cola.

KGR can be reached at 888-802-8823 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern or online at www.kgrcandies.com.

A separate recall involves a similar product with the same potential danger, CPSC said.

Carmel, Indiana-based Candy Dynamics is recalling 70 million Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy sold at Walmart, Five Below and other retailers and online from June 2015 through July 2023, it said in a statement posted by the federal agency.

Recalled Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candies. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Candy Dynamics received two reports of the rolling applicator ball detaching from the container. No injuries were reported.

Made in Spain and Colombia, the two-ounce and three-ounce recalled candy was sold in blue, red, green and pink packaging with "toxic waste" and "mega toxic waste" printed on the label.

Consumers can contact Candy Dynamics for a full refund of products that aren't empty of the liquid candy.

The company can be reached at 877-546-0483 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern or online at www.CandyDynamics.com.

The two candy brands are among 15 products recalled this year after being deemed choking hazards for children. That includes the September recall of a water beads activity kit after the death of a 10-month-old child in Wisconsin, who swallowed one of the beads, which grow in size when ingested.