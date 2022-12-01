Preparations underway early as forecasts show snow, gusty winds across Sierra, foothills

SACRAMENTO -- A storm system that could bring two to three feet of snow in the Sierras will not stop there. Forecasts show lighter snow in the lower elevations overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Power crews with PG&E have been hard at work getting ready for what could be the first big snow of December with expected gusty winds and rain in Sacramento.

"We are pre-staging equipment that's often damaged during the storm, stuff like transformers, power poles, cross arms, so that way when the weather passes, crews can get out there and restore power safely and as quickly as possible," said Megan McFarland, spokesperson for PG&E, Wednesday.

McFarland says vegetation management crews were out in the field working on tree trimming Wednesday to prevent vegetation from coming down on the power lines.

The foothills could see snow, which comes as a surprise for people in areas like Auburn.

"A low snow will shock a lot of folks on just how slippery the roads are," said Tom Lopiccolo, owner of the Les Schwab tire center in Auburn.

That means Lopiccolo and his team are gearing up for their busiest season.

"We'll do three, four days worth of business in one day for a week straight prior to snow," Lopiccolo said.

Tips for drivers include keeping tire chains in cars at all times if a trip up Interstate 80 to the Sierra is planned. Les Schwab allows customers to buy tire chains and return them for a refund in April if they are not used, saying they are better safe than sorry when it comes to chain controls.

Lopiccolo also encourages people to double-check their tires, which any Les Schwab will do for free, and check windshield wipers to make sure they are working.

"Washer fluid is important, so when you get up there and it's slushy and dirty, you need to keep that thing clean," said Lopiccolo.

Add in a regular tire rotation every five months and Lopiccolo says a car is good to go for winter weather.

Some Auburn residents are crossing their fingers for snow, hoping for more than a snow day.

"We need it. We are on well water so the wells need a lot of water, snow and rain," said Glenda Sturgeon, a lifelong Auburn resident.

Sturgeon says she's not worried much about the snow, but the temperatures are a different story.

"When it starts getting cold we will wrap the pipes up outside for frost so they don't freeze," said Sturgeon.

As pipes are prepped, PG&E crews from outside the winter storm impact area are on standby to provide extra help Thursday, especially with downed power lines, which can be dangerous.

"Assume it's energized. Stay away from it. Call 911 and then call PG&E and we will come out and make the area safe," said McFarland.

PG&E encourages people to sign up for outage alerts online to know when an outage is expected and when crews are on the way to help. Other tips for customers when winter weather is on the way include: