Folsom, Rancho Cordova residents may see smoke Wednesday from prescribed burn

Folsom and Rancho Cordova residents may see smoke Wednesday due to a prescribed burn near Prairie City State Vehicular Recreation Area.

Cal Fire officials say they are coordinating the burn, which is scheduled to start around 8 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m.

About 175 acres of vegetation are expected to be treated.

The planned burn as seen from afar. Alert California

Drivers should also expect road closures in the area. Cal Fire says Scott Road, from White Rock Road to Latrobe Road, will be closed for about four hours.

Firefighters will monitor conditions throughout the burn and will stop operations if conditions become unfavorable, Cal Fire says.