Postal worker robbed in Stockton while delivering mail; $50K reward for information offered

STOCKTON – A $50,000 reward for information is now being offered after a postal carrier was robbed in Stockton last month.

The incident happened early in the afternoon on Jan. 26. According to the US Postal Service, the letter carrier was delivering mail on the northeast side of Cathedral Circle in Stockton when the suspect pulled up.

After brandishing a gun in his pants, the suspect demanded the letter carrier hand over the postal keys.

The suspect was last seen heading westbound on Cathedral Circle in a black Dodge Journey. Several other people were in the vehicle at the time.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to report it to the US Postal Inspection Service at 1 (877) 876-2455.