Sacramento's Bishop Jaime Soto has "sense of hope" with Pope Leo XIV's election

SACRAMENTO — The first American pope in history has been selected to lead the Catholic Church and its 1.4 billion followers worldwide.

Out of the 266 popes we've had, none of them have been American, until now. Chicago-born Robert Prevost has been chosen to lead the church out of 133 cardinal electors, and the word of the day around Sacramento has been "hope."

"I do look forward with what's to come with a sense of hope," said Bishop Jaime Soto of the Diocese of Sacramento.

Bishop Soto expressed support and confidence in the new pope.

"I'll say I'm stunned that the new holy father is originally from Chicago, the United States," Bishop Soto said. "I'm confident that he will be able to help overcome any hesitancies or worries, concerns about an American pope."

The new pontiff chose the name Pope Leo XIV, and Bishop Soto said the name has a story behind it.

Pope Leo XIIV led the church in the late 1800s and was known as the first to engage social issues in the light of the gospel. This aligns with the new Pope Leo, who embraces marginalized groups. It's something he showed during his time as a missionary in Latin America.

"What Pope Leo XIIV began, now two centuries ago — every holy father after that tried to continue that work, and obviously Pope Francis did in his own way — and that new holy father Leo the XIV chose that name, I think speaks to the endurance of the social mission of the church," Bishop Soto said.

While from Chicago, Pope Leo XIV is also a citizen of Peru.

"What we would say in Spanish is, he's kind of a Catholic mestizo. He brings together American Catholicism and Latin American Catholicism," Bishop Soto said.

After only two days of deliberation and voting, the white smoke signaled they'd made a decision Thursday morning at the Vatican.

"It is quite shocking. I certainly wasn't, and I don't think many of us were expecting for this to happen so quickly. Just a few votes, white smoke came, it was exciting," said Pastor Michael O'Reilly of the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Sacramento. "And we're all trying to think, 'We're years away from having a U.S. Pope. Don't have to worry about that.' But then, lo and behold, we have a pope from the U.S."

On some key social issues, Pope Leo XIV is viewed as progressive, while in the church doctrine, he's considered more conservative as he opposes ordaining women as deacons. Generally, many consider him a centrist.

"Maybe it's a boost that we need right now because everyone is down," Sacramento resident Francine Jackson said. "So maybe this will buoy the spirits of the American people,"

