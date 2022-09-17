Police searching for man seen attacking dog via doorbell camera footage in Anaheim

Police continue search for caught abusing a dog in Anaheim Police continue search for man caught abusing a dog in Anaheim 02:33

WARNING: The following story contains details of animal violence and may not be suitable for all readers.

Police are searching for a man recently seen beating a dog via doorbell camera footage in Anaheim.

The footage shows a man aggressively walking towards a dog before throwing a series of punches and kicks as the animal cowers against the wall in the hallways of an apartment complex, the Gateway Apartment Homes located on S. State College Boulevard across the street from Angel Stadium.

Afterwards, the man, wearing what appears to be a Paris St. Germain Football Club jersey, is seen dragging the dog behind him by his leash, throwing two more kicks.

The video, which has received hundreds of thousands of views online, has the community enraged and eager to locate the man in the video.

"That video came into us by social media," said Anaheim Police Department Sergeant Shane Carringer. "We, this morning, assigned two detectives to it — they started working it immediately."

Carringer noted that the detectives are searching for the suspect's identity, where the dog is, and if the dog is in danger and taken by Orange County Animal Control.

They're also working to determine what sort of criminal charges are appropriate for the suspect.

Last night APD received a video depicting animal abuse and our detectives are currently conducting an investigation into... Posted by Anaheim Police Department on Friday, September 16, 2022

Police are unsure exactly what date the footage occurred on, if the suspect lives in the apartment complex or if he even owns the dog.

People who do live in the apartments are keeping their eyes open, trying to figure out if they can assist in the investigation.

"It's terrible. I don't know why anyone would treat a dog like that," said Collin Pfaff, who lives in the apartments. "I love my dog, I would never kick him, or beat him or anything like that. It's atrocious honestly."

Once they do find the suspect, police have a number of directions they can head in, specifically whether they plan to press misdemeanor or felony charges against him.

"If it's a misdemeanor crime, a report will be taken, it'll be sent by way of complaint to the Anaheim City Attorney's Office, who handles all of our misdemeanor-level crime filings, and they'll pursue or determine if the pursuit of criminal charges are warranted," Carringer said. "If it's a felony level crime, the subject may be taken into custody and the case will be filed with the Orange County District Attorney's Office for criminal prosecution."