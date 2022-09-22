Watch CBS News
Man seen on video abusing dog at Anaheim apartment building turns himself in

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police receive felony warrant for arrest of accused Anaheim dog abuser
Police receive felony warrant for arrest of accused Anaheim dog abuser 00:23

The suspect who was caught on camera abusing a pooch in a social media video has turned himself in to the Anaheim Police Department. 

Albert Frank Abad Jr. surrendered to Anaheim PD at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday after an arrest warrant had been issued on Wednesday. 

The video of him punching and abusing a dog in the hallway of an Anaheim apartment building went viral on social media and police had been searching for him since. 

Unfortunately, the dog he was abusing has not been found though Anaheim PD said it's following up on the location seen in the original video. 

The dog Abad was abusing is an all black golden doodle. 

Abad, who is 33-years-old, was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty.  

First published on September 22, 2022 / 9:08 AM

