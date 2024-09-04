Plane diverted to a Sacramento-area airport lands safely after reports of smoke in cockpit

SACRAMENTO – A plane was diverted to a Sacramento-area airport after reports of an inflight emergency Wednesday night, fire crews said.

Sacramento Metro Fire said its crews were dispatched to a report of an inflight emergency for a UPS aircraft diverted to Mather Airport. Initial reports indicated there was smoke in the cockpit with an odor, crews said.

The pilot and co-pilot were the only ones onboard and were not injured in the incident.

Firefighters cleared the aircraft, saying no fire was located inside.

The aircraft will now be moved to a hanger so it can be worked on by engineers.

The plane took off from Portland, Oregon, and was headed to Ontario, California.