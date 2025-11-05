Political plans shift across Placer County as candidates eye new districts

The impact of Proposition 50 is already being felt across Placer County, as new political boundaries are shaking up campaigns for the upcoming midterms.

Less than 24 hours after the measure passed, candidates and political insiders are adjusting their strategies to reflect the new district lines.

Following the passage of Proposition 50, which redraws California's congressional districts, several prominent political figures are shifting their focus to new territories. Congressman Kevin Kiley, who represents District 3, is facing a new set of challengers in a district now affected by the measure. Kiley has yet to announce which newly drawn district he'll run in, but he's made it clear that wherever he chooses, he wants to represent as many of his current constituents as possible.

"I want to at least be able to keep some of the same constituents," Kiley said. "It's hard because I can't continue representing all my constituents, so the question is, how do you choose which folks to continue to represent?"

Democratic Representative Ami Bera, who currently represents District 6, announced his bid for the newly redrawn Third Congressional District just 27 minutes after Proposition 50 was projected to pass. The Third District includes a mix of old and new voters for Bera, as he's already familiar with about 60% of the territory but will need to make inroads with the remaining 40%.

Bera is excited to represent a new group of voters.

"I look forward to engaging with Democrats, Republicans, and Independents in this district," he said. "It's new territory, but I've represented parts of this region before."

Bera's announcement wasn't the only change in the works. Dr. Richard Pan, who initially planned to run for District 3, quickly pivoted after Proposition 50's passage and is now focusing on running for the newly drawn District 6. His decision came just three weeks after he launched his campaign for District 3, making this another significant shake-up in the political landscape.

"There's a lot of work to be done," Pan said. "It's about ensuring that the government is working for the people, and that's what I plan to focus on."

While Democrats rush to realign their campaigns, Republicans are confident in their ability to remain competitive, even with the new district lines. Republican political consultant Tab Berg believes the redrawn maps won't drastically affect the Republican hold in several districts, including Districts 1, 3, 47, 48, and 49.

"Republicans have consistently won seats even with a 15- to 20-point Democratic advantage in registration," Berg noted. "These districts are still very much competitive for Republicans."

The deadline to file for the 2026 primary ballot is in March, meaning candidates still have time to finalize their plans. For now, the region is in the midst of an intense realignment as familiar names shift their focus and make moves to secure their positions for next year's midterm elections.