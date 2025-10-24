Kevin Kiley's District 3 among those targeted for change under California's Proposition 50

With Election Day now less than two weeks away, one of California's congressional districts that would see some of the biggest changes if Proposition 50 passes is District 3, represented by Republican Congressman Kevin Kiley.

Many District 3 voters are watching closely to see how Proposition 50's outcome could affect who speaks for them in Washington.

"This is about one thing and one thing alone, it's about our elections in California," Kiley said.

Kiley has been representing California's third district for the past two years.

His seat is one of five being targeted through Proposition 50, which would redraw California's congressional districts to be more favorable to Democrats in next year's midterm election.

Kiley's district currently runs from Roseville, north to Plumas County and down to Death Valley.

But if Proposition 50 passes, the lines would shift, still covering the foothills and Sierra, but losing Roseville and Rocklin. Instead, it would stretch around to include parts of Sacramento.

"I very much hope that I'll get to continue to represent the beautiful district I do now, the third district as currently constituted," Kiley said.

Governor Gavin Newsom says the Proposition 50 push is in direct response to similar efforts in Texas to create five Republican congressional districts.

But Kiley is pushing legislation at the federal level to ban all mid-decade redistricting nationwide.

"Honestly, we need to work in Congress to find some reform so we don't have gerrymandering at all by the time we have the next census," Kiley said.

"I would not like if the lines were changed because I moved to Placer County for the conservative Republican feel that it gives," a voter said.

"I think if redistricting is a tool, we should go for it," another voter said.

"If this does go through, essentially, you have to win over a certain percentage of voters in order to win if there is a new map. How do you approach that?" CBS Sacramento reporter Conor McGill asked Kiley.

"It's not one particular type of voter or constituent we're serving, it's everyone," Kiley said. "And I think that's why I think, regardless whatever attempt they make or whatever shape it ends up being, we'll have a very strong case to make with voters."

Three democrats have already announced campaigns to unseat Kiley in next year's midterm elections.

Kiley has represented California's District 3 since 2022, winning with 53.6% of the votes. Kiley was reelected in 2024 with 55.9% of the votes.

Democrat John Garamendi was the last Democrat elected to represent California's District 3, but he moved his candidacy to District 8 following the 2020 Census and redistricting cycle that shifted District 3's partisan lean towards counties that have reliably voted Republican in recent years.

In the 2024 Presidential Election, President Trump won the district with 50.3% of the votes, whereas former Vice President Kamala Harris received 46.5% of the votes.

According to September data published by the California Secretary of State, nearly 39% of voters in District 3 are registered Republicans, with about 32% of voters being registered Democrats.