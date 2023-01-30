Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run east of Manteca

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

MANTECA — Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened east of Manteca early Monday morning.

The collision happened in the area of French Camp Road and Highway 120

According to the California Highway Patrol Stockton division, a pedestrian was struck by the vehicle shortly after 5:30 a.m. The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead just more than 30 mins later.

Debris at the scene helped investigators identify the vehicle as a 2005-2007 Ford Focus. No further suspect description was available.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 3:54 PM

