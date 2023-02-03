Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian hit in West Sacramento while pushing pallets in the road

/ CBS Sacramento

Pedestrian hit while pushing pallets in the road
Pedestrian hit while pushing pallets in the road 00:35

WEST SACRAMENTO — A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after they were hit by a car Friday morning.

Police say that the man was pushing pallets in the street in the middle of the roadway in the southbound direction of Harbor Boulevard at Rice Avenue. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the officers.

The condition of the man is unknown at this time.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 6:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.