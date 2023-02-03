Pedestrian hit in West Sacramento while pushing pallets in the road
WEST SACRAMENTO — A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after they were hit by a car Friday morning.
Police say that the man was pushing pallets in the street in the middle of the roadway in the southbound direction of Harbor Boulevard at Rice Avenue. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the officers.
The condition of the man is unknown at this time.
