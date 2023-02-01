Ozzy Osbourne is retiring from touring, saying he's "not physically capable"

Ozzy Osbourne postpones upcoming shows Ozzy Osbourne postpones 2019 shows as he recovers from injury 00:30

Ozzy Osbourne announced he's canceling his upcoming tour and will stop touring because of health concerns.

In a statement on social media, the heavy metal legend said Wednesday that despite operations, treatments and physical therapy sessions after an accident four years ago, his body is "still physically weak."

"I am honestly humbled by the way you've all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I'm not physically capable of doing by upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required."

This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans…

The 74-year-old, who released a solo album last year, said he never imagined his "touring days would have ended this way," but was looking at a different ways to perform for fans – without the demands of travel.

"My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country," he said.

In 2019, the longtime Black Sabbath frontman fell at his home in Los Angeles, which aggravated injuries from a 2003 ATV accident and required him to have surgery.