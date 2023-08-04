Watch CBS News
Local News

"Operation Backpack" raises thousands of backpacks for NorCal kids

By Brady Halbleib

/ CBS Sacramento

Operation Backpack: Kids pick up their packs loaded with back-to-school supplies
Operation Backpack: Kids pick up their packs loaded with back-to-school supplies 02:03

SACRAMENTO -- CBS13, our sponsors and Volunteers of America joined forces to raise donations for "Operation Backpack."

Having a little help with a backpack and school supplies goes a long way as the prices for back-to-school items have jumped significantly over the past two years.

Over the past month, Volunteers of America raised nearly 6,000 backpacks for students in northern California -- 3,000 of them landing in Sacramento. 

Each backpack is stuffed with school supplies to have kids ready to go for the first day of school.

"You have to stay on a budget but here, she's able to get what she really wants and what fits her and be able to pick it out and she's very excited about it," parent Danielle Johnson said.

If you missed your opportunity to help out, you can still donate to their cause. To learn more, head here.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 11:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.