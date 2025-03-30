Olivehurst teen killed in crash caused by driver making unsafe lane change, CHP says

An Olivehurst teen was killed in a crash on Highway 70 in Yuba County Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 3:35 p.m., the CHP was alerted to a crash on Highway 70, north of Feather River Boulevard, in unincorporated Yuba County.

According to the CPH, the driver of a Honda Pilot lost control after a nearby vehicle made an unsafe lane change. The Honda Pilot then went about 50 feet down an embankment and overturned.

Inside the Pilot were a 53-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy, all from Olivehurst, the CHP said.

First responders found the teen unresponsive and transported him to Adventist Health and Rideout Hospital, where he later died.

The vehicle that caused the crash may have been a silver or white SUV with stickers on its back window, the CHP said. It's not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.