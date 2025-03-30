Watch CBS News
Local News

Olivehurst teen killed in crash caused by driver making unsafe lane change, CHP says

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

An Olivehurst teen was killed in a crash on Highway 70 in Yuba County Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 3:35 p.m., the CHP was alerted to a crash on Highway 70, north of Feather River Boulevard, in unincorporated Yuba County.

According to the CPH, the driver of a Honda Pilot lost control after a nearby vehicle made an unsafe lane change. The Honda Pilot then went about 50 feet down an embankment and overturned.

Inside the Pilot were a 53-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy, all from Olivehurst, the CHP said.

First responders found the teen unresponsive and transported him to Adventist Health and Rideout Hospital, where he later died.

The vehicle that caused the crash may have been a silver or white SUV with stickers on its back window, the CHP said. It's not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.