Vacant Old Sacramento restaurant space along riverfront seeks operator

Sacramento officials are fielding proposals to operate a prominent riverfront restaurant space in the city's historic district.

The space is located at 1110 Front Street, the former Rio City Café location. Financial troubles and problems with the city-owned deck were cited as the reason for that restaurant's closing in 2024 after three decades in business.

Now, the City of Sacramento is looking for a new operator to take over the space.

"This waterfront location is a cornerstone of Old Sacramento, and probably the most unique and high-profile opportunity in all of Northern California," said Councilmember Phil Pluckebaum in a statement.

Work is already underway to demolish the existing outdoor deck, city officials say. That work is expected to be mostly completed by fall.

City officials say they aren't just open to restaurant concepts taking over the spot. High-quality entertainment, cultural, or performance-based concepts will also be considered.

Interested parties need to submit their proposals by Aug. 29 through the City of Sacramento's online bid portal.