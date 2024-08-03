Old Sacramento's Rio City Cafe shuts its doors for final time

Rio City Cafe in Old Sacramento closes its doors after three decades

SACRAMENTO – A staple in the Old Sacramento waterfront shut its doors for the last time Saturday night.

For three decades, Rio City Cafe has brought joy to the community of Sacramento and beyond. Financial troubles are the reason for the closure, including a city-owned deck in need of repair that the city says they just don't have the funds for.

"I've had people literally tear up telling me what this restaurant means to them and their family," said co-owner of Rio City Cafe Stephanie Miller.

It's a local favorite. Rio City Cafe sits on the waterfront of the historic Old Town Sacramento, and it's shutting its doors for good after a 30-year run.

"I just like being on the river sitting outside on the patio," said Sacramento resident Megan Canfield.

There was a lot of passion from community members who were sad to see it go.

"We wish the circumstances could be different, but they aren't. And it is what it is and today is the last day," said Miller.

"We went on our first date here 20 years ago. It brought us good luck because we've been married for 18," said Canfield.

Many guests we spoke with had nostalgic memories to share about the cafe.

"We used to come here regularly for our anniversaries," said Sacramento resident Mark Westbrook.

"Our kids learned to love it too through us. Having our anniversaries there and graduations and birthday parties," Cindy Westbrook said.

The restaurant itself has been family-owned for two generations. It's been considered the go-to waterfront restaurant for many Sacramento residents.

"Just being on that deck and watching the water watching the sunset, there's no place like it. It's going to change Old Sac. They're really going to lose out," Cindy said.

"It will be sorely missed for sure," Mark added.

"Our happiness is due to, not that we're closing, it's due to what we've accomplished," Miller said.

As for what's next? The owners say they're looking forward to new beginnings but will miss Old Sacramento.