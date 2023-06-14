Offseason appearance of the Sacramento Kings beam? "We're testing some things out"

SACRAMENTO – Already nostalgic about the Sacramento Kings' beam?

The 2022-23 NBA season ended this week with the Denver Nuggets being crowned champions, but it was a memorable run for the Kings – who finally made it back to the playoffs after a nearly two-decade-long drought.

Fans and players rallied around the purple laser beam that was ignited after every Sacramento win, earning this edition of the Kings the moniker "The Beam Team."

It figures to be a long offseason for Kings fans, with the 2023-24 regular season schedule not set to be released until summer. Fans wanting to bathe in the glory of the beam would have to wait months.

However, the Kings announced that they will be testing some things out at the Golden 1 Center Wednesday night.

"Don't be alarmed if you see something beaming," the Kings tweeted.

Per the Mountain Democrat, the Kings are looking into making the #LightTheBeam bigger/stronger 🔦🟣 https://t.co/4zDV49qnYq — Jake Gadon (@JakeGadon_TV) June 14, 2023

Reportedly, the Kings are looking into making the beam bigger and stronger.

It's unclear at what time the beam could be ignited Wednesday night, though.

For fans craving more basketball, the California Classic Summer League series is set to take place July 3 and 5 at the Golden 1 Center. The Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat are all expected to take part.

No official date for the start of the 2023-24 NBA regular season has been announced, but Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that date will be Oct. 24.