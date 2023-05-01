From "Here We Stay" to "Light The Beam," Kings' magical season was 10 years in the making

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings lost in Game 7 of their first-round playoff matchup with the Golden State Warriors this weekend, ending a spectacular season that took the league by storm.

It was the first time the Kings have made it to the postseason since 2006.

This weekend's Game 7 happened to fall exactly ten years after the NBA relocation committee voted unanimously to keep the Kings in Sacramento, keeping the city's beloved franchise here for good.

"I am so proud of this community. Each and every step along the way, our fans, which truly are the best fans in the NBA, made a statement, and people in New York, they listened and they responded," then-Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson said on April 29, 2013.

Under the Maloofs, Kings fans were feeling more like pawns. The league's ultimate approval of Vivek Ranadive's group to buy the Kings and build a new arena transformed downtown Sacramento.

This post-season cemented Sacramento fans' civic pride and a return of the NBA spotlight on the cowbell kingdom.

Kings fans did give their team a standing ovation Sunday night as the final seconds ticked off the clock.