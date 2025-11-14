Arrest made in shooting of "Last Chance U" coach John Beam at Laney College in Oakland, California

Police in Oakland said an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting on the Laney College campus that injured athletic director John Beam.

The department announced on social media around 8:45 a.m. Friday about the arrest. Additional details, including the suspect's name, were not immediately available.

An arrest has been made in yesterdays shooting on the Laney Campus. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/gN0MGaTfqR — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 14, 2025

Shortly before noon Thursday, officers were called to the campus on reports of a shooting.

The Peralta Community College District said the shooting happened at the Laney Fieldhouse, which is the sports complex on the east side of the campus, and involved "a senior member of our athletic staff." A school spokesperson later confirmed to CBS News the victim was Beam.

Medics took Beam to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

Laney College athletic director John Beam KPIX

Acting Oakland Police Chief James Beere told reporters at a press conference that the incident was isolated and did not involve an active shooter.

Beam is the former head football coach for the Laney College Eagles and gained national recognition in the Netflix docuseries "Last Chance U." The fifth season of the series followed the Eagles during the 2019 season.