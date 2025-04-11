Watch CBS News
Local News

Oakdale mother charged with DUI in crash that killed daughter faces murder charge, prosecutors say

By Nina Burns,
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Mother arrested for murder after suspected DUI crash killed her daughter
Mother arrested for murder after suspected DUI crash killed her daughter 01:50

HICKMAN – An Oakdale mother charged with driving under the influence after driving her car into a canal, killing her 4-year-old daughter, has now been charged with murder, prosecutors said on Friday.

Juliette Acosta, 26, was arrested in San Francisco Friday morning at a downtown hotel after she tried to flee, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office said. 

The district attorney's office said that Juliette's father, Clifford Acosta Jr., was detained on suspicion of aiding his daughter.

Juliette was out on bail for her DUI charge but the California Highway Patrol tried to serve a no-bail warrant on the new murder charge, eventually arresting her early Friday morning.   

The crash happened on March 8 after authorities said Juliette was driving a Subaru SUV before it went into a canal east of Hickman. 

Her 4-year-old daughter, later identified as Reagan Herron of Hughson, was trapped inside her car seat while she escaped uninjured, authorities said. 

The district attorney's office said more information later Friday.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.