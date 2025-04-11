Oakdale mother charged with DUI in crash that killed daughter faces murder charge, prosecutors say

Mother arrested for murder after suspected DUI crash killed her daughter

HICKMAN – An Oakdale mother charged with driving under the influence after driving her car into a canal, killing her 4-year-old daughter, has now been charged with murder, prosecutors said on Friday.

Juliette Acosta, 26, was arrested in San Francisco Friday morning at a downtown hotel after she tried to flee, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office said.

The district attorney's office said that Juliette's father, Clifford Acosta Jr., was detained on suspicion of aiding his daughter.

Juliette was out on bail for her DUI charge but the California Highway Patrol tried to serve a no-bail warrant on the new murder charge, eventually arresting her early Friday morning.

The crash happened on March 8 after authorities said Juliette was driving a Subaru SUV before it went into a canal east of Hickman.

Her 4-year-old daughter, later identified as Reagan Herron of Hughson, was trapped inside her car seat while she escaped uninjured, authorities said.

