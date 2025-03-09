CHP suspect Oakdale woman of felony DUI in crash that killed her 4-year-old

A 4-year-old girl in Stanislaus County died after being in a crash with a suspected drunken driver, the California Highway Patrol said on Sunday.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, the CHP got a call about a crash near Arlberg and Canal Bank roads, about 30 minutes west of Modesto, near the town of Hickman.

The CHP said the driver of a Subaru was headed south on Arlberg Road when she let the vehicle veer off the road. The car sideswiped a telephone pole and then crossed Canal Bank Road and went up the embankment.

The Subaru then entered the waterway and became submerged. The CHP said inside the vehicle was 26-year-old Juliette Acosta of Oakdale and her 4-year-old daughter.

Acosta's uncle, who lives nearby, heard the crash, ran to the scene, and was able to rescue Acosta. The Modesto Fire Department said the two were found on top of the vehicle and that they reported a girl was still missing. According to the CHP, the 4-year-old girl was still in the vehicle.

A Stanislaus County deputy who arrived at the scene entered the waterway and rescued the 4-year-old, the CHP said. The girl was taken to Memorial Medical Center, where she later died.

Acosta was not injured.

The CHP said Acosta showed "objective signs of intoxication" and arrested her. She was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on suspicion of felony DUI.

"The Modesto CHP would like to recognize the heroic efforts from the Stanislaus County Sheriff Deputy and family member on scene," the CHP said.