Nutramigen baby formula recalled over possible bacterial contamination

Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition issued a voluntary recall for baby formula that may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria, the Food and Drug Administration said Sunday.

While there have been no reports of illnesses connected to Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Powdered Infant Formula products, the company said there was a possibility of Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria contamination in products sampled outside the U.S.

Illnesses connected to Cronobacter are rare, but they can be deadly in infants, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cronobacter sakazakii, a germ found naturally in the environment, can live in dry foods, including powdered infant formula, powdered milk, herbal teas and starches. Powdered formula can get contaminated in the home after being opened.

A newborn infected by Cronobacter sakazakii last year died just 13 days after his illness started, according to the CDC.

The bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening infections or meningitis, according to the recall alert. Symptoms may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice, grunting breaths and abnormal movements.

"All product in question went through extensive testing by MJN and tested negative for the bacteria," the company said in the recall notice.

A can of Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Powdered Infant Formula FDA

Sunday's recall applies to select batches of Nutramigen Powder, a specialty infant formula for the dietary management of Cows Milk Allergy, sold in 12.6 and 19.8 ounce cans. The Nutramigen, manufactured in June 2023, was primarily distributed in June, July and August. The products have a UPC Code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and a "Use By Date" of Jan. 1, 2025.

"Based on the limited availability of the remaining stock of this special infant formula, it is believed that much, if not all, of the products recalled in the United States have been consumed," according to the recall notice.

Customers who bought Nutramigen should check the bottom of the can to identify whether the batch number is affected. Product with the following batch codes should be disposed of, according to the recall notice:

ZL3FHG (12.6 oz cans);

ZL3FMH (12.6 oz cans);

ZL3FPE (12.6 oz cans);

ZL3FQD (12.6 oz cans);

ZL3FRW (19.8 oz cans); and

ZL3FXJ (12.6 oz cans).

Customers can contact the company for a refund by calling 866-534-9986 or by emailing consumer.relations@rb.com.