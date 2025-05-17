Northern California's first Red Flag Warning of year set to go into effect Sunday morning

Northern California braces for first Red Flag Warning of year

SACRAMENTO – Northern California is set to see its first Red Flag Warning of the year on Sunday with whipping winds and warm conditions.

The red flag conditions will stretch from Modesto to Redding, going into effect at 8 a.m. Sunday until 8 p.m. Monday.

Winds in the Central and Sacramento Valleys will increase throughout the day on Sunday, with steady, sustained winds from 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the Valley & Delta below 1000 ft. Gusty northerly winds + low humidity will lead to critical fire weather conditions. Main concern is the Central/Southern Sac Valley along & west of the I-5 corridor & the Northern San Joaquin Valley. #cawx pic.twitter.com/tRECmGVL33 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 17, 2025

The red flag conditions mean fires can spark fast and grow at a dangerous pace.

The City of Fairfield announced it closed a few public areas at sunset on Saturday and won't reopen them again until Tuesday morning, if the fire danger passes.

Due to gusty winds, dry vegetation & a Red Flag Warning, all burning in SRA areas of Amador, El Dorado, Alpine & Sacramento counties will be suspended starting 12:01 a.m. Sunday, May 18 thru Monday, May 19. We will monitor conditions & provide an update for Tuesday, May 20. pic.twitter.com/9EobARtBY5 — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) May 18, 2025

Cal Fire put out a notice Saturday saying all burning is banned in Amador, El Dorado, Alpine and Sacramento counties until at least Monday.