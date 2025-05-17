Northern California's first Red Flag Warning of year set to go into effect Sunday morning
SACRAMENTO – Northern California is set to see its first Red Flag Warning of the year on Sunday with whipping winds and warm conditions.
The red flag conditions will stretch from Modesto to Redding, going into effect at 8 a.m. Sunday until 8 p.m. Monday.
Winds in the Central and Sacramento Valleys will increase throughout the day on Sunday, with steady, sustained winds from 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.
The red flag conditions mean fires can spark fast and grow at a dangerous pace.
The City of Fairfield announced it closed a few public areas at sunset on Saturday and won't reopen them again until Tuesday morning, if the fire danger passes.
Cal Fire put out a notice Saturday saying all burning is banned in Amador, El Dorado, Alpine and Sacramento counties until at least Monday.